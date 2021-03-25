 Skip to main content
Mary Conroy: 'Small government' Republicans push for massive bureaucracy

Dear Editor: Across the country, Republican-dominated state legislatures are trying to whisk voting rights away before our eyes. They don't want us to even think of using drop-boxes, voting any earlier than the day before the election, mailing ballots without signing them in blood before 20 witnesses, or showing up to vote without our birth certificates and the doctors who delivered us as witnesses.

To enforce those measures, they'll need a bureaucracy of enormous proportions. I always thought Republicans were the party of small government and deregulation. So the people proposing these limits must not be Republicans. I wonder what we should call them? The Brotherhood of Bloat? The Colossal Confederacy? The Lardy League? Suggestions, please.

Mary Conroy

Madison

