Mary Conroy: Refusal to wear a mask puts others in danger

Dear Editor: If going without a face mask is a matter of free expression, so is shooting an entire family. Both injure or even kill other people.
Several states and the city of Chicago now require that Wisconsin residents quarantine themselves in order to visit those places. If our rates of coronavirus keep growing, those areas might as well build a wall around the state to keep us from leaving the state.
Mary Conroy
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!