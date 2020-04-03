Mary Conroy: Marsy's Law sounds nice, but is unconstitutional and redundant

Dear Editor: When you vote this spring, be sure to vote "NO" on the crime victims' amendment. It sounds like a nice way to support victims, but it's redundant and unconstitutional.

Wisconsin already passed two measures to protect crime victims — one in 1980 and another in 1993. We don't need another.

This bill, known nationally as "Marsy's Law," would allow victims to pick and choose what interviews and depositions they will attend. That violates the Sixth Amendment, which allows people accused of crimes to confront their accusers and require that their accusers show up for interviews and depositions.

It also violates the Fifth and 14th Amendments, which provide for due process for anyone accused of a crime.

Anyone can be accused of a crime at any time. Without being able to face your accuser, you could be thrown in prison for a crime you did not commit. Since 1989, The National Registry of Exonerations has found 2,551 cases in which prisoners were released from prison for wrongful convictions.

Please vote against the referendum so you won't be one of the next people who's wrongfully imprisoned.

Mary Conroy

Madison

