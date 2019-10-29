Dear Editor: No matter what side of Madison you live and work in, the proposed F-35s will have a huge impact on you. Since the Air Force extended the comment period, you can still email with your comments through Nov. 1 to http://www.angf35eis.com/Comments.aspx.
First, the Air Force wants an F-35 “operational beddown.” That language is only reserved for offensive, not defensive weapons. With the F-35s, Madison will become a greater target for others to attack us, so we are all at risk.
Second is the question of safety. The EIS statement itself says that there haven’t been enough flight hours to show the safety record for the F-35s. Should we all just cross our fingers that the fighter jets don’t crash here? You don’t know where a jet may come down and kill those you love or destroy property and public resources.
Third, more children, people of color and low-income families live near the airport. Why is liberal Madison happy to inflict the dangers of the F-35s on them?
Please don’t assume others will email their comments for you. In the initial comment period, people in favor of the F-35s outnumbered those against them. Many people who aren’t in the affected area favored the F-35s due to the misperception that they will bring Wisconsin more money. You can’t replace human lives with more money.
Mary Conroy
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.