Mary Conroy: Consider the candidates’ character

Dear Editor: When I was in college, the voting age was still 21, but we were still very interested in the election. Once the conventions had left us two candidates, we saw little difference between their policies. We asked our professor why he would bother to vote.
"You have to consider the candidate's character," Dr. Donald Hollenhorst told us. Instead of just comparing policies, he urged us to think about what the candidates had done for other people in the past. Was each person a decent human being?
If more people had considered character that year, the country would have elected Hubert Humphrey instead of Richard Nixon. Applying Hollenhorst's advice this year is easy. Joe Biden is the only decent human being running.
Mary Conroy
Madison
