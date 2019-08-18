Dear Editor: As I sit here looking out at the beautiful sunshiny day, I am filled with dread. What has happened to our country? How did we get this way? How can we tolerate these endless mass killings and not do anything about it? My heart breaks for the families that have had their loved ones slaughtered for no reason at all.
And then I got mad. How DARE our elected politicians not do anything about this? How DARE they accept money from the NRA to do nothing about gun violence? How DARE they spew out the nonsense that “your guns are going to be taken away”? How DARE they prioritize their re-elections and campaign war chests over the lives of Americans? What has our own Sen. Ron Johnson done to stop this? He is chairman of the Homeland Security Committee and what has he done to make us more secure? Accepted money from the NRA and has not offered one thought about gun control, gun laws, oversight of gun sales — NOTHING!
Then I got sad. It comes down to one person: Donald Trump. The man who incites violence, who threatens, bullies, lies and tells his base lies. He has given a blind eye to gun violence. Most of these mass killings have been done by white supremacists and we all suffer for it.
What can we do? We can take back our country by voting out these self-serving politicians in favor of ones who will work for us and "Make America Safe Again." If we don’t vote these people out, there will just be more killings, more massacres, more hatred and more shame of our country.
But remember, their thoughts and prayers are with us all. And that, my friends, is the biggest lie of all.
Mary Collins
Richland Center
