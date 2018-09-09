Dear Editor: I wish to commend the communities in Wisconsin that are continuing flood-abatement plans after the recent deluge of rain throughout the state. Many citizens, including government officials, have stepped up to help. Thank you multiple times over.
I am dismayed that Gov. Walker reports citizens of Madison are "protesting" when they speak to him concerning our state’s rollbacks of environmental protections that affect our important Watershed areas. When asked by someone in Madison about enacting policies to counteract climate change, the media reports that Walker said: “You can say what you want. You can call me a F-word if you want.”
Statements like this work as a wedge to provoke. True leadership works to unite, not divide us. Gov. Walker, we are not the enemy; please take these concerns under consideration. It makes better sense to put policies in place now for prevention of catastrophes than have our hard-earned tax dollars spent on mitigation after they occur. Our state motto is Forward; let’s use the scientific and statistical data available to plan for our future and save us tax money down the road.
Mary Biebl-Yahnke
Madison
