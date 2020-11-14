Mary Biebl-Yahnke: Elected representatives can and must do better

Dear Editor: Last week, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said, “It’s very unfortunate that no matter who wins, the other half of America is not going to view this as a particularly legitimate election.”
This past week, state Assembly representative Joe Sanfelippo reports he does not trust the election process and their results due to "voter irregularities.”
Wisconsin has not yet certified the Nov. 2020 election results, due Nov. 17. The state’s elections chief said that nothing unusual has come up during the county certification of the votes. “Every step of elections is transparent. There is nothing that happens that is not transparent, that’s not public data. And so I think voters really should have a great deal of confidence in the process,” said Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe.
Elected representatives in our state should not be making baseless statements before the vote count is finalized. Remarks such as these increase government distrust and give cause to delegitimize the electoral process. Certainly not needed in Wisconsin at this time.
Our elected representatives can and must do better.
Mary Biebl-Yahnke
Madison
