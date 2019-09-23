Dear Editor: The image of slaughtered wolves is absolutely DISGUSTING. When will ignorant, disgusting people stop their animal cruelty? I rescued a wolf/German Shepherd of 8 months old and had that pup 'til it died of cancer. It was the most beautiful, wonderful and smartest dog I've ever had. He was so in tune to me that it was like having a person around. I do not condone the breeding of wolf hybrids, but I experience first hand why these amazing creatures (wolves) should not be hunted and slaughtered. There's a place in hell for these criminals.
Mary Ann Marcello
Fallbrook, California
