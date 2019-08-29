Dear Editor: Gov. Evers has committed Wisconsin to a goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. Electric utilities cannot deny the fact that fossil fuels harm the air, water, animals and people. A 500-megawatt coal-fired power plant puts the following into the environment each year: 3.7 million tons of carbon dioxide — a significant contributor to global warming; 10,200 tons of nitrogen oxide — a contributor to smog and acid rain; 10,000 tons of sulfur dioxide — a main cause of acid rain; 720 tons of carbon monoxide — a poisonous gas contributing to global warming; 500 tons of particulate matter — a cause of lung damage; 225 pounds of arsenic — a carcinogen that ends up in our water; 114 pounds of lead — a heavy metal that can have significant health impacts
These pollutants often end up in the waters that help define the state of Wisconsin, not only literally on our borders, but culturally through the outdoor recreation that draws so many to our state. Wisconsin’s Columbia coal plant is 1,112 megawatts — twice the size of the sample coal plant above — and it sits on the Wisconsin River.
While Evers also declared 2019 the year of clean drinking water, several things must occur for our water to be protected: Wisconsin’s Legislature and the Water Quality Task Force must make aggressive plans to curb coal pollution long before 2050, and electric utilities must act. Alliant Energy, Madison Gas and Electric and WPS need to retire the Columbia coal plant immediately. This should have happened 20 years ago, but the next best time is today.
Marty Dillenburg
Madison
