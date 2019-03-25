Dear Editor: I could not be happier about recent news surrounding energy in Wisconsin and in Dane County specifically. Gov. Evers’ commitment to clean energy for the state reflects a new direction for Wisconsin for the environment and climate change. Monona is doing its part as well; the City Council passed a 100 percent clean energy resolution this month.
While this is a great start, our utility, Madison Gas and Electric must play a vital role in this transition. The utility is aware of its responsibility in this situation and has tried to appease the masses with a promise of a clean energy commitment. However, its continued commitment to coal tells a different story. We need 100 percent coal-free energy yesterday. While those in power may find it easy to turn a blind eye now, I find myself wondering what kind of world my children will be dealing with in 50 years. Even high school students demanded action on climate by joining the nationwide climate strike on March 15. MGE can champion this transition — but only if it gets off of coal now.
Marty Dillenburg
Madison
