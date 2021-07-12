Martha Meek: Rosy view of bus rapid transit disappointing

Dear Editor: I was disappointed that your editorial board would be so churlish toward a paper taking a different stance. I disagree with your statement that pedestrian malls are suburban and am puzzled that you then went on to agree that State Street should be pedestrian mall in the future, but not yet.
Your editorial board should review the long-term plan for our downtown. It calls for three routes around the Square and down the first three blocks of State Street. Simple math results in a 60-foot bus going up or down the street every 2 1/2 minutes. Have they taken into consideration bike traffic and how that might impact travel times (and safety) or will they be prohibited from using the street?
Furthermore, on 70 days of the year (about 20% of the time), the route will be altered to allow for special events on the Square and State Street. Why would the city deliberately choose a route that cannot provide service 365 days a year? It seems like this would be inefficient from an operational standpoint and confusing for riders.
Will shelters with dedicated loading platforms including real-time information, bike access and off-board fare collection be needed for the alternate route since it will be utilized so often? And at what cost?
Martha Meek
Madison
