Martha Casey: Fanlund offers excellent review of Sollinger book

Dear Editor: I have just finished reading Mary Lang Sollinger’s book myself. The Fanlund review does an excellent job in communicating the spirit of it in this review. I hope the review will encourage more readers. 

Martha Casey

Madison

