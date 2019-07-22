Dear Editor: I write as a recent and frankly reluctant Democrat. I was a Republican from age 14, but changed affiliation in 2016 when Trump became president. Why reluctant? The two primary reasons include financially impractical ideas, e.g., erase all student educational debt. The other is that as a white man who saw his parents oppose segregation in the segregated South, some of the Democrats' identity politics stink to me.
I write to advise my fellow Democrats how to win the presidency in 2020: nominate United States Sen. Kamala Harris for president and persuade her to select U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) as her vice president running mate. Why? The election will be won, or lost, in the Midwest: Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. This ticket has the best chance of winning these states. ‘Nuff said.
You believe otherwise? Put together a winning combination of states in which Trump wins the above-mentioned Midwest states. Go ahead, try. Democrats will win the two coasts and a few scattered state otherwise. With the above list, we win. Without them, we lose.
Why Sen. Harris? A tough prosecutor who will appeal to women and African- American voters. Why Sen. Brown? The Midwest, of course.
Marshall Onellion
Stoughton
