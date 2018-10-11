Dear Editor: I am writing to share the reasons why I support the re-election of Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Tammy is the only candidate who’s in our corner, and she’s the only one fighting for Wisconsinites, not special interests and out-of-state billionaires who are trying to buy our Senate seat. I suggest that you watch the new documentary “Dark Money” to see how this is happening.
Tammy has worked tirelessly to defend those with pre-existing conditions from losing their coverage. This is near to her heart, as Tammy herself has a pre-existing condition. Tammy understands how important it is to advance affordable health care. She is fighting for issues that are a priority to Wisconsinites, like protecting Medicare and Medicaid.
Tammy’s "Buy American" legislation is a comprehensive, bipartisan effort to protect the Wisconsin workforce and economy. She understands that in order to get the job done, we need better roads, infrastructure and more good paying jobs.
When I go to the polls this fall, I’ll be voting for someone who is known for working across the aisle to protect affordable health care and advance our state’s workforce and economy. I’ll be voting for someone who works for me, and who refuses to be bought out by powerful special interests or outside money. I’ll be voting for Tammy Baldwin, and I encourage you to do the same.
Marshall Flax
Madison
