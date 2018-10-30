Dear Editor: I was so disappointed to see the video of Leah Vukmir's speech in Mosinee in which she incited the crowd by invoking Hillary Clinton (who is not a candidate in this or any election, by the way) and stood smiling while your crowd chanted "Lock her up." And she did this only hours after someone attempted to assassinate Secretary Clinton (and others).
A kind person would have expressed her compassion for Clinton and her family. An intelligent person would have pointed out that politically motivated violence is a bad thing for all Americans. A brave person would have stood up and told the crowd "No!" I refer Vukmir to Sen John McCain in Lakeville, Minn., October 2008.She has none of those traits. She seems to embrace all three characters from "The Wizard of Oz" by showing us she needs a heart, courage and a brain.
Shame on her for not standing up for what is right and choosing to do what is politically expedient.
Marshall Flax
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.