Marni Kittleson: We need meaningful reform to protect Black lives

Dear Editor: I was certainly hoping that the great state of Wisconsin might not be added to the list of states with recent state-sanctioned shootings of unarmed Black citizens. But here we are. The recent shooting in Kenosha of Jacob Blake adds us to that dubious list.
How we can make ourselves different and upstanding as a state, is to have the officer that shot Jake Blake actually be held accountable for the crime he committed. He needs to be fired and arrested for the attempted murder of this young man.
We need meaningful, comprehensive reform that will defend Black lives and end this endless cycle of police violence. Wisconsin, and our nation, is better than this. Make change now.
Marni Kittleson
Mount Horeb
