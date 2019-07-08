Dear Editor: I implore you to stop put an end to the barbaric "sport" of bear hunting! 

This is beyond cruel and inhumane for the bears, their cubs, and the hounds, while these savage hunters laugh and have a good time.

Seriously??

Then there are innocent raccoons and foxes released as bait?

This is not a sport. It’s disgusting.

Please end this immediately.

Marlene Quick

Kenosha

