Dear Editor: On April 2, we’ll be voting for our next Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. Judge Brian Hagedorn is running on his experience as a current appellate court judge with the endorsement of 38 county sheriffs, five state Supreme Court justices and many district attorneys across Wisconsin. Judge Hagedorn believes in following the state constitution and applying the law as it’s written, not creating law from the bench. His past experience shows he’s a man of integrity, who’s true to the law and has made unbiased, reasonable decisions.
Unfortunately, Judge Hagedorn’s opponent is openly attacking him for holding mainstream Catholic religious beliefs even though as Americans we do not discriminate based on religion. Having strong religious beliefs shouldn’t make anyone “unfit” for office, especially since Judge Hagedorn’s history indicates that he has not allowed his personal beliefs to affect his judicial decisions. Will you let a qualified judge be defeated simply for holding Christian beliefs of love, compassion and self-sacrifice? Don’t we all hold those values? In fact, it is refreshing to see someone willing to embrace their religious beliefs despite the attacks from opponents and outside groups.
Wisconsin has made many great legislative gains in past years that may be reversed if Judge Hagedorn’s opponent is elected: reversing photo ID for voting, right-to-work, gun owner’s rights, etc. These advances could be at risk.
In this environment where our freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to bear arms are being challenged by activists in our state, he has declared, “It is my solemn oath to uphold and enforce these rights against government overreach." Wisconsin needs someone like Judge Hagedorn to stand strong for the rights, freedoms and laws for the people in our state. Please consider a vote for Judge Hagedorn.
Marla Leverich
Sparta
