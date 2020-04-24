Markayle Schears: Let’s focus on local partnerships and protection of vulnerable groups

Dear Editor: As a UW public health graduate student and health assessment volunteer for the men’s shelter, I’ve been focused on assisting with efforts to protect Madison’s homeless population in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish to draw greater attention to the effective public health collaborations that are keeping this vulnerable population safe.

The depths of hardship that many homeless individuals are experiencing cannot be overstated. With health services, housing and employment assistance largely on hold, the number of available resources for homeless individuals is severely reduced. In light of these challenging times and beyond, it remains critical to highlight effective partnerships and support efforts to protect our community’s most vulnerable.

I wish to point out that collaborative efforts among charity organizations, local government, and businesses has meant a strengthened disaster-response. In these unprecedented times, the rapid implementation of COVID-19 symptom screenings in shelters and tandem hotel isolation procedures for symptomatic individuals, are measures that have likely limited the spread of infection within the homeless population and greater Madison community. At the men’s shelter at Warner Park Community Center, we have been adapting to new recommendations and the evolving situation on a daily basis. I am inspired by the partnerships built throughout this crisis and hope these interactions can be viewed as opportunities to establish continued collaboration to address homelessness in the future.