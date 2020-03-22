Mark Weiss: When will wealthiest Americans step up?

Dear Editor: The airline industry wants $5 billion of our tax dollars to bail them out. There is no reason taxpayer money should be funneled into unsuccessful businesses run with unsuccessful strategies. The Fed Discount Window is wide open for interest free loans. Allow them to access it.
It is predictable they will play the employment card claiming national economic stability and compassion for their workers. Compassion for their workers? Just ask the pilots union. Their contempt for their workforce is only matched by their contempt for their clientele. In any case, their argument is moot since their employees are being locked out by the tens of thousands; in other words, what jobs? How about a $50 billion bailout for their workers?
The combined net worth of the four hundred richest Americans is almost $3 trillion. For perspective, our 2020 national budget is just under $5 trillion. These individuals and families (the Waltons alone have $200 million) have prospered here in in America; more than prospered. When will they pitch in? This would not be unprecedented. JP Morgan himself bailed us out during the depression of 1893. When will they act like patriots? Why don’t they act like patriots?
Wall Street is in free fall. We the people are going broke, and it’s going to get exponentially worse. Panic is the mood of today, and it’s no wonder. Witness denuded grocers’ shelves. They resemble cornfields after swarms of locusts move on to the next. People who cannot afford staples much less medication and medical services are angry, and are getting more and more angry. If you think this is bad, wait till they see their children suffer. You ain’t seen nothing yet.
Mark Weiss
Cambridge
