Dear Editor: CIA FBI NSA. Boo hoo hoo. In an extraordinary political pivot, the left is lining up with our secret “security” agencies in opposition to the Trump administration. They think the enemies of my enemies are my friends. I’m here to tell you, no they ain’t.
These agencies sold Central America to United Fruit in the '50s. In the '60s, they spied on American citizens in opposition to policy in Southeast Asia. They overthrew democratically elected presidents Iran and Chile, installing the shah and Pinochet, men so murderous they make the Philippines’ Duterte look like a middle-school bully. During the last years of the Obama administration, they were exposed secretly collecting information on American citizens. And that’s not all.
General Michael Hayden, former head of the NSA and CIA, may look like Mr. Magoo, but odds are he has blood on his hands, and not a little. If politics makes for strange bedfellows, the left better start shopping for a bed of its own.
Mark Weiss
Cambridge
