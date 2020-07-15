Mark Wallner: There's nothing racist about Black Lives Matter

Dear Editor: There’s nothing wrong or racist about the Black Lives Matter organization. People’s main concern is what affects them and their families the most. For some it may be cancer or diabetes and for others it may be racism. Telling the Black Lives Matter organization that all lives matter is like telling the American Cancer Society that all diseases matter and they should change their name to the American Disease Society.

Mark Wallner

Pleasant Prairie

