Mark Wallner: Republicans are no longer concerned about debt

Dear Editor: Despite their differences, the Republicans and Democrats managed to get together this year and pass a huge Socialistic massive government spending stimulus bill to help save the economy — but never forget the stimulus of 2009 when nearly every Republican in Congress voted against it because Barack Obama was the president, as the Republicans pretended to be concerned about the national debt.
Mark Wallner
Pleasant Prairie
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!