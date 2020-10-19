 Skip to main content
Mark Wallner: Republicans are no longer concerned about debt

Dear Editor: Despite their differences, the Republicans and Democrats managed to get together this year and pass a huge Socialistic massive government spending stimulus bill to help save the economy — but never forget the stimulus of 2009 when nearly every Republican in Congress voted against it because Barack Obama was the president, as the Republicans pretended to be concerned about the national debt.

Mark Wallner

Pleasant Prairie

