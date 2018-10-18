Dear Editor: All Scott Walker and the Republicans in control of our state have done is lure companies with cheaper labor and tax incentives which in all reality is legalized bribery to get a handful of companies to move from Illinois, as if Illinois was a foreign country to be exploited. As for the Foxconn deal, it’s corporate welfare at its finest. Newer and better OLED screen technology is already taking market share away from LCDs. LCDs could easily be obsolete long before the state breaks even on the deal. Favoring one technology over another is the very thing Republican politicians have claimed they’re against, that we should let the marketplace decide. As one other said a while back, if the government could pick winners and losers Communism would have worked.
Mark Wallner
Pleasant Prairie
