Dear Editor: Once again Republicans pass special deals for corporate "persons" and cronies by loosening reporting requirements for WEDC to verify jobs created, jobs that real people — the "hardworking taxpayers of Wisconsin" they reportedly represent — can't get. WEDC CEO Mark Hogan claims to avoid the "crushing" burden of verifying each job created.
Really? The state of Wisconsin has no trouble verifying every penny millions of state taxpayers make and their cut of that, no trouble verifying all the jobs created by the Obama economy that Scott Walker didn't create but took credit for in the recent election, or identifying every person required to pee in a cup to get state benefits.
The only reason WEDC can't verify jobs created is there aren't any to verify, just millions of dollars wasted. Rather than focusing on retraining workers to work in manufacturing, perhaps Republicans should retrain them to become "corporations." We all would like to drive taxpayer-paid Maseratis, too!
Mark Tyler
Sauk City
