Dear Editor: Tony Evers' first act was to extend an olive branch.
Robin Vos' first act was to slash it with his chainsaw.
How right Wisconsin was to elect a governor who understands our motto: "Forward."
How wrong it is we have to suffer Republican "leaders" who act like the backward end of the elephant.
Mark Tyler
Sauk City
