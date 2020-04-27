Mark Tyler: Trump suing anyone for lying is absurd

Dear Editor: Really? Donald Trump, the man who can't tell the truth (except when he can), Mr. "Mountain of Lies" who has tallied thousands, if not tens of thousands of lies told to the American public, is suing a Wisconsin television station for what — lying? If so, he shouldn't be suing, he should be handing out another medal — they're acting like him! Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — that which he so desperately craves. How did your "stable genius" miss that one? Too busy wrapping himself in the flag?
Mark Tyler
Sauk City
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!