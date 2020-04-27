Mark Tyler: Trump suing anyone for lying is absurd

Dear Editor: Really? Donald Trump, the man who can't tell the truth (except when he can), Mr. "Mountain of Lies" who has tallied thousands, if not tens of thousands of lies told to the American public, is suing a Wisconsin television station for what — lying? If so, he shouldn't be suing, he should be handing out another medal — they're acting like him! Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — that which he so desperately craves. How did your "stable genius" miss that one? Too busy wrapping himself in the flag?

Mark Tyler

Sauk City

