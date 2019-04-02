Dear Editor: I live on a township road of four miles and five farms, but all that changed decades ago. While the area appears agricultural, just one dairy farm remains, and the tractors that work neighboring fields have many "road miles."
The dairy farm crisis is complex ("Too much milk," Cap Times). Mega CAFO farms, genetic engineering, tortured farm bills.
I buy Organic Valley milk to support organic and sustainable family producers, and I urge Cap Times readers to similarly do so.
