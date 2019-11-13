Dear Editor: One would think that being a veteran of our country’s military services would involve enough current and significant challenges. PTSD, disabilities, drugs, unemployment, homelessness, depression and other mental health issues are familiar difficulties many American veterans are facing after their years of service. However, representatives of veterans’ groups, such as Veterans for Peace, have identified yet another battle many feel they must unite again to overcome — global climate crises.
Wildfires, droughts, floods, severe storms, melting icecaps, glaciers and tundra, disappearing islands, beaches and native species, and increasing disease vectors, all connected to fossil fuel greenhouse gas emissions, are now seen by many veterans as threats to our national security and international peace.
Woody Powell, former executive director of Veterans for Peace, has suggested that numerous armed conflicts have been associated with control of fossil fuels, in which armed troops have played a security role in the Middle East and elsewhere, and other spokespeople have projected that related natural disasters and economic shifts will likely trigger refugee migration and civil unrest, potentially requiring armed National Guardsmen and other uniformed security forces to keep the peace.
These climate advocates have urged a significant redirecting of military armament budgets toward climate-smart investments in renewable energy technology and skills development, an approach that may be just beginning. For instance, in the first half of this decade, the U.S. Department of Defense tripled the number of its renewable energy projects to nearly 1,400, and, it has been estimated that in 2018, nearly 20,000 veterans were employed in the U.S. solar industry, or nearly 8% of that workforce, and many of these veterans were trained either immediately before or soon after they were discharged from active service. As a Vietnam veteran, I strongly support these and similar climate actions by and for our veterans.
Mark Starik
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.