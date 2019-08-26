Dear Editor: Gov. Evers recently made a necessary, smart decision in setting a 2050 full-renewable energy goal for the state. This should be a signal, not only to the state’s energy utilities, but also to businesses, other public organizations, nonprofits (such as schools and religious organizations), as well as to individuals, households, and communities throughout the state. That clear message is that Wisconsin is finally ready to reap the environmental and economic benefits of significantly increased renewable energy production and use and an urgent reduction of problematic fossil fuels.
For many years, the only solar energy products most people could afford were solar watches, fans, battery chargers, and other small items, but the new executive order is one signal that renewables are not only available and affordable in the state but also serious, wise investments. My own modest efforts in this direction include participation in MG&E’s renewable Green Power Tomorrow program, purchasing a membership and solar bonds from Legacy Solar Co-op, which arranges for solar installations, and re-orienting my retirement savings to Green Century (fossil fuel-free) Funds.
These are only a few small ways Wisconsinites can support renewables, but the Evers executive order is yet another indicator that, for those who have yet to do so, now is the time to make the switch to renewables. Let’s hope that in a few years we’ll be able to move the 100% renewables goal up in time, reaping the dual “green” benefits even sooner than planned.
Mark Starik
Madison
