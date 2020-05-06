Mark Starik: Thank you to all who are doing their part to fight COVID-19

Dear Editor: I want to express my deep gratitude for all of the medical personnel who are helping to care for and treat coronavirus patients, all of the donors of their funding, equipment, and other resources, all of the first responders who are ensuring these patients make it to health care facilities, all of the families of these groups of heroes, and all of the rest of us (and our own families) who are willingly (and effectively) practicing social distancing, including those who are wearing face masks or other coverings in public. Everyone in these categories is also practicing volunteerism, whether as part of their jobs, their family support systems, or as part of their civic duty.

Of course, while volunteerism is valuable and often appreciated, it is not always enough to solve wide-scale public problems, such as the pandemic we are all currently experiencing together, so I support those public officials who develop, implement, and enforce tempered, rational policies to encourage continued or increased compliance with those science-based policies. Anyone who has ever gone into work sick knows that doing so is usually not smart for either the ill employee or their co-workers, so I encourage all of us to voluntarily continue social distancing and to take other necessary public health measures, so that we can return to our “regular lives” when it is safe to do so.