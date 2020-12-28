Mark Starik: Make a climate resolution for the new year

Dear Editor: As a Wisconsin citizen deeply concerned about climate disruption and its devastating impacts, and as a proponent of multi-level climate action, I want to strongly congratulate the efforts and results of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, especially given all the other challenges we all have collectively endured this past year.
The task force’s 46 climate action recommendations covered a huge swath of climate-related categories for potential state policy development and implementation, including equity, energy, transportation, agriculture, ecosystem services, pollution, education, food and forestry. These policies and an additional nine areas of future exploration, which include moving away from fossil fuels and toward clean renewable energy futures, provide both the task force and the state’s residents with the opportunity to become climate leaders in our region. And, with a new more climate action-friendly federal administration taking office in a few weeks, Wisconsin also has the opportunity to help lead the country (and world) in seriously addressing this crucial issue.
To leverage these excellent state initiatives, at the federal level, the Biden-Harris administration and Congress need to give serious consideration to putting a price on carbon, along the lines of the Citizens Climate Lobby’s bipartisan energy innovation and carbon dividend proposal, which could reduce carbon emissions by 40% within just over a decade.
Finally, at the other levels of climate action, I am very pleased that Dane County and the city of Madison are also addressing this vital issue and I suggest each of us personally consider making a New Year’s resolution to take one or more personal climate actions, such as reducing energy, water, and food waste at home, work, play, and “on-the-way.” Climate change solutions exist at every level of human experience, macro to micro. I pledge not to take any non-emergency flights; so, what’s your climate resolution?
Mark Starik
Madison
