Dear Editor: As a longtime climate action supporter, it was heartening to see the Madison/Dane County community join many area students in the Global Student Climate Strike on Sept, 20, with rallies at the Capitol and near MGE on Main Street. Quite a few high school, grade school and college students played active roles in the march, so they should be congratulated for their informed activism. Some of their artwork on signs and other displays, such as a melting planet Earth, provided additional inspiration. Citizens of many ages also participated, including those representing the Sierra Club, Citizens Climate Lobby, 350.org Madison, and Extinction Rebellion, among others, exhibited solidarity across generations.
That solidarity was in contrast to some of the comments made by several of the events’ speakers and by students featured on evening news programs, which seemed to blame older generations for the climate crisis, perhaps unwittingly playing the "shame game." That approach seems ill-advised, since the Madison event was not as well-attended as some activists had hoped, nor as others recalled for other past marches, such as the 2017 Women’s March. Addressing climate crises appears to need "all hands on deck," so, rather than pitting generations against one another, a more effective approach for activists appears to be welcoming all people in all generations to do whatever is necessary at the individual, organizational and societal levels to take necessary and significant climate action. So no matter what generation or other demographic with which you identify, we need you to step up and lend a hand for climate sanity and justice!
Mark Starik
Madison
