Dear Editor: Should the Democrats campaigning for president be asked if they would pardon President Trump for the best interest of the country in order to focus on a new start in 2020? This might follow a statement of contrition and reparations from Trump in some type of deal. The alternative would be quite destructive.

Mark St. Francis

Madison

