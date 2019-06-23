Dear Editor: Should the Democrats campaigning for president be asked if they would pardon President Trump for the best interest of the country in order to focus on a new start in 2020? This might follow a statement of contrition and reparations from Trump in some type of deal. The alternative would be quite destructive.
Mark St. Francis
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.