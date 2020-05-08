Mark Spaith: The deafening quiet

Dear Editor: Just in case this needs repeating, the coronavirus is a malicious, opportunistic, lethal killing machine. With opportunistic being the operative word. It does not care where, when or how but if given the slightest chance it will infect, sicken and kill.

The argument to repopen Wisconsin has lethal consequences. This is not a Democrat vs. Republican argument. If the Democratic governor were to say the time is 5:45, the Republicans would argue and say, no, it's quarter to six. I have three children and when they behaved with such childish arguing they got a time out. Interesting concept?

The people that will get and are sick, those that are dying are the people that hired you. You were hired at the last election to look out for the people of Wisconsin not the Democratic or Republican Party. Are those sick and dying people the ones you want and expect to re-hire you in the next election?