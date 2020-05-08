Mark Spaith: The deafening quiet

Dear Editor: Just in case this needs repeating, the coronavirus is a malicious, opportunistic, lethal killing machine. With opportunistic being the operative word. It does not care where, when or how but if given the slightest chance it will infect, sicken and kill.
The argument to repopen Wisconsin has lethal consequences. This is not a Democrat vs. Republican argument. If the Democratic governor were to say the time is 5:45, the Republicans would argue and say, no, it's quarter to six. I have three children and when they behaved with such childish arguing they got a time out. Interesting concept?
The people that will get and are sick, those that are dying are the people that hired you. You were hired at the last election to look out for the people of Wisconsin not the Democratic or Republican Party. Are those sick and dying people the ones you want and expect to re-hire you in the next election?
All of my professional career, just shy of 30 years, was spent in adult critical ventilation. I was the guy flipping the switches and turning the knobs. When a patient reaches the last seconds of their life the room is eerily quiet. Almost silent. All non-essential equipment has been removed. There is just a slight hum with an occasional soft beep. When the ventilator is disconnected there is a sudden last whoosh of air and the vent will alarm and beep as it shuts down. Then the breathing tube is removed.
I invite the senators and leaders of the reopen protests to come and experience that deafening quiet. Perhaps they need to experience that. Perhaps even cry with the nurse and myself.
Maybe then we can re-visit the discussion to open up Wisconsin.
Mark Spaith
Madison
