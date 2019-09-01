Dear Editor: Joel McNally (Aug. 24) writes an interesting piece which is devoid of facts. Assault weapons and submachine guns fire multiple bullets with a single pull of the trigger. They require a National Firearms Act stamp, an extensive background check and cost a whole lot of money. Your run of the mill modern sporting rifle, which is what was used in these incidents, requires a pull of the trigger for each bullet fired. It can still fire a lot of rounds but not near as many as a true machine gun or a true assault weapon. The author lays the blame entirely on the tool, never mentioning the shooters' culpability. This is typical. You're never going to stop evil doers from doing evil. How about vigorously enforcing the laws on the books instead of turning honest people into criminals.
Mark Sooy
Gardnerville, Nevada
