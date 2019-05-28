Dear Editor: This is going to sound naïve, but regardless of how anyone feels about the president, and whether or not he is being treated fairly, his latest outburst, threatening to hold the infrastructure bill hostage, is untenable. First of all, even Republicans don’t know for sure whether or not it is just the infrastructure bill, or if it includes all legislation sent to him.
So the facts of the matter are that the president stormed out of a meeting with democratic leadership three minutes after it started to hold a news conference where he made threats to not work with Democrats unless they stop various inquiries into the Mueller report findings, his businesses, his actions as president, and his personal finances.
Even Republican lawmakers are concerned that this could hold up all sorts of legislation that needs to occur. My naïve solution: Lawmakers of both parties meet to propose clear-headed solutions in Senate and House negotiations, pass the bills with a clear majority, wait for the president to veto or not sign, and then overturn the veto with a clear two-thirds majority.
In effect, the Congress has the power to neutralize this president with strong bipartisan leadership, and sidestep the crisis created by the actions of this president. Is this likely to happen?
We need to be able to count on, and we expect that Congress put the good of the county above partisan bickering. We do, don’t we?
Mark Severtson
Oregon
