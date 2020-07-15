Mark Riechers: Journalists can win back readers' trust with radical transparency

Dear Editor: We journalists are having a crisis of faith among our readers and listeners. And they don’t need sanctimonious speeches about how the young 'uns are making Paul Fanlund uncomfortable. They don’t need bragging about how hard he thinks he’s already worked to address bias and inequity of coverage.
The only currency that will win back reader trust is radical transparency — in method, in personal history and in morals. That means being a true public figure and being honest about our leanings with readers in every possible context.
“Objectivity” in this context is a cover for refusing to do things differently, at a time that we absolutely have to consider changing how we do this work.
Mark Riechers
Madison
