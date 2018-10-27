Dear Editor: Former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager being lauded and praised as the "truest of true progressives" is an insult to any Wisconsinite who has a clear memory of the infamous history of the criminal justice system and corrections debacle in Wisconsin. The investigation of the Steven Avery case and the criminal misconduct by the Manitowoc County sheriff and prosecuting district attorney finding NO WRONGDOING!?
She stated: "We don't see that there are any criminal actions against somebody or criminal missteps. There don't seem to be any ethical violations."
Lies, cover up, corruption, coercion, idiocy, arrogance, and blatant failure of justice for the common people of Wisconsin. This is what I investigated, researched, and then watched in shock and horror on the Netflix original today.
I am going to be a social worker after completing my bachelor's education, training and service toward certification and licensure to serve the children of Wisconsin — to help every child that I can escape abuse and then live a happy, healthy life. Seeing the core of justice and the courts fail a simple man, family, and community in such a shameful and obvious manner is horrifying. Hope is all we need to have a chance of survival and perseverance.
The late Lautenschlager may have impressed those who sought a hero, but she wasn't the substance of the article by John Nichols.
Mark R. Kananen
Wausau
