Mark Putzi: Trump should not put government employees' health at risk

Dear Editor: Recently we saw Donald Trump circling the hospital at Bethesda Medical Center waving to his supporters. Finally, he was wearing a mask. He was accompanied by three men, presumably Secret Service agents, all of whom were also wearing masks. These three men were all in an enclosed controlled environment with an individual who’d tested positive for COVID-19. The man had been hospitalized with serious symptoms, and would be in the hospital, contagious, for several more days at least. None of them wore a hazmat uniform.
Once again, the president demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of this illness. For the sake of appearance, he exposes three government employees to a deadly infectious disease without allowing them to protect themselves. In this circumstance, as we know, the masks these men wear are doing little to help them, and so far as the president is concerned, are functionally irrelevant at this point. Even as he is being treated with experimental therapy, Trump attempts to portray this disease as less dangerous than it actually is, and forces three individuals to risk their lives to do so with him. OSHA must take issue with the president at this point. A Secret Service agent’s job description should not include the role of test pigeon.
Mark Putzi
Milwaukee
