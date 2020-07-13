Mark Putzi: Trump’s back-to-school narrative a no-brainer

What would be the cost of a nationwide transition to e-learning? I would think probably billions, if not hundreds of billions of dollars. We’re talking design, management, implementation, oversight, maintenance, the cost of standardization, likely training for current educators, development of the programs, the curriculum, massive uses of data, internet security, not to mention the exacerbation of both racial and economic disparities within communities as schools fight for limited resources and hardware, finally a deadline that would require 24 hours attention if we would want to implement before the general election, leading to massive overcharges. However, there’s a strong possibility the cupboard is bare by now, most of the remaining wealth having been redistributed upward to billionaires and huge corporations. Trump threatens increased taxes if Biden is elected, but no one has any money to pay taxes except the rich, and they’ve benefited from 20 years of Bush era through Trump era tax cuts. Let’s face it. The alternative to forcing kids back to the classroom is just something the wealthy in America won’t stand for. They’ve spent a lot of money lobbying to become the top 1% of the top 1%. Strangely, their mandate under DeVos to federally fund private schools might come to fruition under an e-learning proposal, but dragging the working class and middle class kids along for the ride is just too expensive. You’ve heard of “Let them eat cake?” This is “Let them get sick.”
Mark Putzi
Milwaukee
