Mark Putzi: Think independently of the hive

Dear Editor: In the last month, we’ve seen states spiking with COVID-19 cases, mostly states that ignored the advice of health experts. Will the pandemic deniers now understand? This is not a hoax, not a mild case of the flu, not an overreaction by the “Obstructionist Democrats” meant to diffuse the economy, not something that affects only old people in nursing homes (although that excuse is particularly galling, given the individuals who aspire to it are shaming their elders). This will not go away in the summer, the fall or the winter. This will not magically vanish. This exists despite the Trump administration’s continued denials. It will not be defeated by pseudo-militias armed with AR-15s. No amount of protests at the capitols of states led by Democratic governors will quell its power. No ridiculous pantomimes or photos of men cut like Adonis wearing masks over their anuses (lacking really only swastika armbands to demonstrate affiliation) will stop its inevitable diffusion. God will not intervene. God may in fact be on the side of the virus, given the ruthlessness with which men are destroying supposedly his greatest creation (the earth, not men). For the individuals who choose to kowtow to this administration’s insistence we are safe and can ignore the warnings and can ignore compliance with recommended protocols, is it not time to admit you’ve been hoodwinked? I only ask this because, in your ignorance, you are endangering me and everyone else who does not believe the word of Trump over the word of multiple scientists. I only ask you to make the effort to think independently of the hive.
Mark Putzi
Milwaukee
