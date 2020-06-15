Mark Putzi: Protesters are the ones maintaining order

What I saw from protesters last weekend was organized, peaceful and for these times relatively safe. Most individuals wearing masks, maintaining social distancing while lining the streets as a double row of cars rolled slowly past. I was coming home with takeout after a long day of work, and I was allowed to slowly insert my Malibu into the procession and ride with them for 300 yards until I reached my condo. I rolled down the window and thanked many I passed by, and they thanked me as well. I saw I’d been mistaken when I characterized them before as a rudderless ship. They were focused and determined, put together in such a manner as to maintain direction. As an activist of many years, I was proud of this group, because I understood they were facing the hydra: The coordinated efforts of a compromised media, of law enforcement with a mandate to “dominate the battlefield,” of a figurehead willing to lower the bottom with every photo op, and of a ruling class devoid of any sense of human dignity. Against all of these, it was the protesters themselves who maintained order. I saw heroes set against an opposition constructed specifically to debase and dehumanize them, but believing in each other, they had a chance to win.