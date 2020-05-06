Mark Putzi: Global warming may be linked to COVID-19 crisis

Dear Editor: Before the pandemic, China claims to have decreased hunger and poverty numbers to a record low rate. In one province, only 17 individuals out of 80 million are said to exist in poverty, an absurdity officially claimed to be the truth. We’ve seen similar rationales in the United States when Ronald Reagan played with unemployment numbers simply by not counting those considered to have stopped looking for work. Currently, we stand at an overall loss fluctuating between just 6,000 and 10,000 points in the Dow Jones with possibly 50% of businesses failing nationwide and massive unemployment. These inexplicable discrepancies are, I think, another indicator of targeted disinformation and likely outright deception meant to pacify the general public.

In China, loss of habitat has led to an overall reduction of 50% in vertebrate species. Two species have been identified as likely sources of the COVID 19 virus. One possible explanation for the virus targeting the human population there is that food shortages in China may be forcing individuals to rely on less expensive more plentiful alternatives. Thus, disinformation could be playing a role, albeit unintended, in producing massive human suffering, though mostly limited to lower classes in China as it is here. When all is said and done, I think global warming bears an easily identifiable link to the current crisis. Breaks in the supply chain and shrinking habitat will likely lead to more novel pathogens entering civilization by the same route.