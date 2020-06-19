Mark Putzi: Don't allow the far right to camouflage itself in suits and ties

Dear Editor: For a small percentage of white America, it is better to share their company with a communicable disease than it is to lend support to a culture they do not understand. How else can one explain the fervent gatherings of gun wielding sycophants in front of state capitals when President Trump commands them with the simple phrase “Liberate"? They make no effort to defend themselves against the coronavirus as they march in riot gear, holding their semi-automatic weapons and disdaining PPE. These same individuals when they see a group of peaceful protesters, station themselves on either side of the gathering and demonstrate their intolerance with handguns, AR-15s, bats, chainsaws and other weapons. Apparently, they welcome contagion and denigrate social change. It seems obvious to me, they must hate themselves, and project outward their anger and pain and frustration against people they have never met, the way an angry drunken husband kicks the neighbor’s dog. I have an answer for them. As Voltaire so eloquently put it at the end of "Candide," — and maybe the Right is correct about this one thing … the answer to their troubles can be summed in one word, “Work!” Send them back to their middle management jobs, their places of actual responsibility. Only let them wear their riot gear, drape themselves in Confederate flags, or go casual in Hawaiian shirts so that we might identify them in “polite” society. Then we can show them with our patronage how much we value their philosophies. Don’t allow them to camouflage themselves in business suits and ties.