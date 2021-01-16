Mark Putzi: Donald Trump or Colin Kaepernick?

Dear Editor: Perhaps it was two-and-a-half years ago, that Donald Trump politicized the NFL protesters, ruining Colin Kaepernick’s career, the careers of some other notable players, and basically setting the NFL against its own employees. He ramped up the ire of his base, calling protestors “sons of bitches,” demanding they be fired, saying they were un-American, dishonoring the flag. It may be possible to honor the Constitution while yet calling attention to questionable mores regarding our social circumstances. I was upset with Colin Kaepernick because I thought he was grandstanding (like Trump) not because I considered him wrong. But now I see his kneeling before the flag as a perfect gesture of humility, something I think we all need. I apologize to Mr. Kaepernick for misinterpreting his symbolism, which in retrospect was deservedly placed and completely honorable. And I would ask anyone reading this to ask the question, who between Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick is more the patriot?
Mark Putzi
Milwaukee
