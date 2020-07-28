Mark Putzi: Donald Trump embraces Willie Horton

Dear Editor: We’ve seen a pair of attack ads from the Trump campaign threatening chaos if Joe Biden is elected. Perhaps one area of consistency over the past four years with Republicans in command is their tendency to deflect responsibility for the current state of turmoil, whatever it may be, on their political opponents. Mired in constant crises, we forget that one week ago or one month ago or one year ago we were cringing about some other horrible circumstance for which the Trump administration blamed the Democrats. Trump and his allies apparently believe transforming the government into a reality TV series with terrifying new episodes weekly can win our hearts. Example: Early in his tenure, he tried to eliminate the ACA and replace it with nothing. Example: His choices for most Cabinet positions betray a strange sense of irony. Recall Scott Pruitt, a lifelong EPA opponent, to head the EPA? The corruption that pushed out Pruitt seems like a game of tiddlywinks in comparison to what’s happening now. Example: Did anyone suspect that nepotism in support of the most powerful position in the country would prove irresponsible? What CEO of any major corporation would tolerate Jared’s and Ivanka’s performances? Undoubtedly, after their evaluations, and perhaps holding hands, they’d skip their way to the front of the unemployment line. Example: Russia? Why would the federal government suddenly pivot and protect us from cyberattacks, when Trump welcomed Russian assistance in the past? On and on it goes: We slog from abomination to abomination and yet Trump insists we're better off with him again in charge. If there's some truth to his attacks, it may be that a police state might be necessary if he’s re'elected. Trump might invoke martial law to protect us from Trump.
Mark Putzi
Milwaukee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!