Mark Peacock: If Trump's loss was fraudulent, so was Tiffany's win

Dear Editor: So Tom Tiffany says Trump’s loss was because the election was due to widespread fraud. If so, Tiffany’s win in a fraudulent election is invalid, too. If this man who holds his office illegally has a shred of integrity and honesty, he should resign. (We’ll see if he has any.) Further, the attempt to overturn our election results really is an attempted coup and people like Tiffany who are a part of that should be dealt with the way our country always has dealt with insurgents: treat them as traitors, with the appropriate punishment.
Mark Peacock
Luck
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.