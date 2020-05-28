Mark Marquis: Working together, we can accelerate recovery of the agricultural supply chain

Dear Editor: This past week, biofuel leaders from across the heartland tried something new. Normally, we gather each year in Washington, D.C. to educate and update lawmakers on priorities for producers, farmers and the entire rural economy. This year, air travel and face-to-face visits weren’t possible due to COVID-19, but our advocates at Growth Energy were able to set up virtual meetings with dozens of lawmakers and their staff. I’d especially like to thank Sen. Tammy Baldwin and the other congressional offices who took the time to connect with Wisconsin biofuel producers and share their support for revitalizing rural communities.
Given the hurdles we face, it is more important than ever that policymakers hear from those back home. Across the farm belt, families have been hit hard by the pandemic. With fewer drivers on the road, biofuel demand was cut in half, sending grain prices spiraling. The USDA has yet to deliver on calls for aid, while the Environmental Protection Agency continues to drag its feet on addressing over 4 billion gallons of demand destroyed by secretive exemptions granted to oil companies.
In Wisconsin alone, the biofuels industry supports roughly 30,000 hard-working families. Often, these family farms and ethanol plants are the anchors of rural communities, providing the jobs and stability that fuel local economies. That’s why we’re working so hard to engage with our leaders in Washington about the need for relief.
The struggles we face are great, but working together, we can keep our ethanol plants online and accelerate the recovery of America’s agricultural supply chain.
Mark Marquis
CEO of Marquis Energy, Necedah
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!