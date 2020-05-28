Mark Marquis: Working together, we can accelerate recovery of the agricultural supply chain

Dear Editor: This past week, biofuel leaders from across the heartland tried something new. Normally, we gather each year in Washington, D.C. to educate and update lawmakers on priorities for producers, farmers and the entire rural economy. This year, air travel and face-to-face visits weren’t possible due to COVID-19, but our advocates at Growth Energy were able to set up virtual meetings with dozens of lawmakers and their staff. I’d especially like to thank Sen. Tammy Baldwin and the other congressional offices who took the time to connect with Wisconsin biofuel producers and share their support for revitalizing rural communities.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Given the hurdles we face, it is more important than ever that policymakers hear from those back home. Across the farm belt, families have been hit hard by the pandemic. With fewer drivers on the road, biofuel demand was cut in half, sending grain prices spiraling. The USDA has yet to deliver on calls for aid, while the Environmental Protection Agency continues to drag its feet on addressing over 4 billion gallons of demand destroyed by secretive exemptions granted to oil companies.